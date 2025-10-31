Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly on signing the highly rated RB Salzburg winger Kerim Alajbegovic.

The 18-year-old has attracted the attention of top teams with his performance, and a report from Defensa Central claims that Real Madrid are interested in the player as well. Alajbegovic has seven goal contributions for Salzburg this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United could certainly use more quality on the flanks, and the 18-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be tempting for the player. It would be a massive step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level if the move goes through.

It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be attractive for the young attacker.

Real Madrid keen on Alajbegovic

Similarly, Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for Alajbegovic. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. It is fair to assume that all three clubs have the resources to get the deal across the line.

Alajbegovic is a promising young player with a bright future, and he needs to focus on his development now. He needs to choose his next destination carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It could be detrimental to his development. He needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities and a clear pathway to the first team.

The attacker must seek gametime assurances before joining a new club.

