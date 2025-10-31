Mathys Tel and Ezri Konsa (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa as a replacement for Marc Guehi.

Liverpool remain keen on signing Guehi after coming close to agreeing a deal for him in the summer, and even if he doesn’t move to Anfield, he is expected to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Guehi is not looking likely to sign a new contract with Palace, so they’ll have to look for a new defender, and Konsa seems like a smart target for the Eagles to consider.

The England international has shone at Villa Park, and one imagines he could more than do a capable job of replacing Guehi in Oliver Glasner’s squad.

Ezri Konsa transfer to Crystal Palace?

Konsa has also attracted interest from Liverpool themselves, but one imagines they’ll prioritise Guehi again unless they’re beaten to his signature.

Villa surely won’t want to let Konsa go, but they have recently had to make sales due to financial issues.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability laws have hit Villa particularly hard, which has meant the club cashing in on Douglas Luiz last summer and then Jhon Duran in January, followed up by Jacob Ramsey ahead of this season.

That could mean Palace have a serious chance of snapping up Konsa if the money is right.

This will be an interesting saga to follow, with Konsa surely good enough to earn a big move, and with Selhurst Park looking like a very tempting destination right now.

Glasner won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Palace in recent months, as well as taking them on a club-record unbeaten run which only recently came to an end.