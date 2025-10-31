“Complete player” – Man United urged to sign Premier League star who fits their “DNA”

Joao Palhinha in action for Tottenham against Newcastle
Joao Palhinha in action for Tottenham against Newcastle (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United winger Nani has called on his old club to seal a transfer move for Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international is currently on loan at Spurs from Bayern Munich, having previously impressed in the Premier League with Fulham.

Nani also knows Palhinha from their time together at Sporting Lisbon, and it’s clear that the ex-Red Devil is a big fan.

Speaking to Covers.com, as quoted by the Metro, Nani named Palhinha as an ideal target for Man Utd, as he looks like a complete player who fits their DNA.

Manchester United urged to pursue Joao Palhinha transfer

It remains to be seen if Palhinha will actually be a realistic target for United any time soon, but he’s been named as a dream signing by Nani.

Joao Palhinha in action for Tottenham
Joao Palhinha in action for Tottenham (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

MUFC also do look in need of new additions in that area of their squad, with Palhinha surely to be a significant upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte.

“Joao Palhinha is a great player. I played with him at Sporting, where he was growing and learning a lot. After a few years, he became one of the best players in his position,” Nani said.

“He’s very strong and talented at winning and recovering the ball, and tackling. He’s also improved his forward play, scoring goals, connecting with the team, and moving forward with the ball. He’s become a complete player in his position.

“I think he’s a great player and can do really well for Tottenham. He had an opportunity with Bayern and we’re not sure what will happen next season, but he’s a player who can play for any team in the world. He just needs to be consistent and fit, as injuries sometimes cause problems. I trust he will have a fantastic career.”

He added: “He is a player with energy, with power to recover balls and to fight, that is something that fits into Man United’s DNA.”

United have been linked with a host of other midfielders, so it remains to be seen if they’ll make Palhinha a priority at any point, but Nani makes some good points about his suitability for the team.

