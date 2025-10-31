Report: Euro giants could try again to sign Man United star who rejected them before

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates a goal for Manchester United last season (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly back on AC Milan’s radar as a potential transfer target ahead of January.

The Netherlands international is currently struggling for playing time with Man Utd, so it makes sense that his future is in some doubt at the moment.

There’s been plenty of speculation about Zirkzee and a possible move away from Old Trafford this winter in order for him to get more first-team football and give him a chance of making the Dutch national team squad for next summer’s World Cup.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the latest name in the mix is AC Milan, though they’ve previously been turned down by the former Bologna man.

What next for Joshua Zirkzee after difficult Manchester United spell?

Zirkzee impressed during his time in Serie A, which prompted United to bring him to the Premier League, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in English football.

It could now make sense for MUFC and Zirkzee to go their separate ways, but Gazzetta’s report suggests Milan won’t necessarily make the first move.

The Rossoneri wanted the 24-year-old before, but they might not make him a top target after he previously rejected them.

It seems it could depend on his availability, but one imagines other clubs will also be involved in the race for his signature.

Joshua Zirkzee’s long list of transfer suitors

Zirkzee also has interest from West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, while Roma are another team to be linked by Gazzetta dello Sport in the last few days.

Everton have also been mentioned by Football Insider, and it could also be worth keeping an eye on the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton, as previously reported here for an exclusive in the Daily Briefing.

