(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka could be dropped for the upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton.

Daniel Farke has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the upcoming match, but Tanaka could be dropped after his mediocre performances.

The midfielder recently admitted that he is still adapting to the demands of Premier League football, and he is looking to improve his form in the coming weeks. Tanaka recently returned from injury.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised the midfielder’s self-awareness, and he believes that the Japanese international is determined to improve.

Daniel Farke on Ao Tanaka

Farke said via MOT Forum: “I like when someone is humble, self-critical and puts his demands really high. No reason to be too self-critical. Ao was fantastic for us, of course, it’s the first time in his career he has played in a top league, so a point to prove there. Had a fantastic pre-season, also a fantastic start in the Everton game, for example. “Sadly, an injury and no one is to blame, especially not him. Out for a few weeks, it’s not like the first game back, where you play the opponent out of the park. “Definitely a solid performance against West Ham. Didn’t expect him to be Man of the Match, but I think he was quite solid and played his part to dominate the game. A bit tired after 60 minutes, but that’s normal.”

Tanaka to be dropped?

It remains to be seen whether the Leeds manager decides to take the player out of the firing line for a bit.

Anton Stach could be handed a start in his place against Brighton. Leeds have made a disappointing start to the season, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They will not want to go back down to the Championship at the end of the season. They will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to improve their performance levels.

Leeds are currently 15th in the league table with just 11 points from 9 matches.

Farke will have to be ruthless with his team selection so that he can get the best out of his players.

Meanwhile, Tanaka will look to improve his performances in training and convince the manager to give him regular opportunities in future.