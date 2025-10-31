(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Brentford midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

Carvalho has been linked with the Whites in the past as well, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in January.

Move for Fabio Carvalho seems unlikely

However, Graeme Bailey believes that it is highly unlikely that Brentford will sanction his departure to a rival club. The player is likely to move back to a European club. Bailey believes that a move to Germany is most likely for Carvalho.

He said on Leeds United News: “I’ve heard a lot about him. “I think they will let him go out. I think a move back into Europe and back to Germany is most likely. I don’t see Brentford letting him go to a rival. It’s pretty nonsensical, really.”

Where will Carvalho end up?

The Brentford midfielder has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club. He needs a fresh start, and a move away from the Premier League could be ideal for him. The technically gifted attacker is capable of operating in multiple roles. He can slot in centrally as the attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the right team.

Leeds could certainly use a technically gifted player like him, but Brentford are unlikely to strengthen their rivals in the middle of the season.

It will be interesting to see where Carvalho ends up. The former Fulham and Liverpool midfielder is a promising talent, and he should look to join a team where he will get ample opportunities and backing. He will be desperate to regain his form and confidence with regular opportunities during the second half of the season.

As for Leeds United, they need to improve their attacking unit during the January window, and it remains to be seen who they move for.