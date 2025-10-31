Liverpool “believe” Premier League star wants to join them as they eye two “elite” signings

Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace against Arsenal (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly believe that Crystal Palace central midfielder Adam Wharton wants to join them despite links with other top clubs.

The England international has established himself as one of the biggest talents in the country during his time at Palace, and it seems inevitable that they’re going to struggle to keep hold of him for much longer.

Palace sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this summer, and Michael Olise to Bayern Munich the year before, so they have a recent history of cashing in on their stars if the deal is right for them.

See below as Indy Kaila is now reporting that Liverpool believe they’re in a strong position to sign Wharton as he’s seemingly keen on the potential move to Anfield…

Exclusive @LFC news ? ??Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January ?Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders ??Marc Guéhi ?? set on @LFC ?Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them ? Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC ? All above is… pic.twitter.com/v7NZPDIP90 — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 30, 2025

The journalist claims LFC want to sign two elite midfielders, so Wharton is surely one of those, while Alexis Mac Allister could also leave as Real Madrid are apparently preparing a January bid.

Adam Wharton attracting transfer interest from long list of clubs

Wharton has also been linked with Manchester United by TEAMtalk, while we have recently had information about Real Madrid also looking at the 21-year-old as one of a number of midfield targets.

Wharton will clearly have a number of big names to choose from, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool will end up being his preferred destination as they supposedly believe at the moment.

The Reds are of course likely to be seen as a tempting option, but it will also be interesting to see how this season continues under Arne Slot after an awful recent run of form.

One imagines Palace would also prefer to sell to a club abroad if possible, as they won’t be too keen on strengthening a Premier League rival if they can avoid it.