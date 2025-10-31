“Bid will be submitted” – Liverpool to launch exciting transfer move, says journalist

Liverpool FC logo (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool will reportedly submit a bid for the transfer of Bournemouth’s in-form attacking star Antoine Semenyo.

The Reds had a busy summer bringing in big names like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, and it seems they’re not done yet.

According to journalist Indy Kaila, Liverpool are now expected to keep on targeting big names in the next two windows.

Semenyo is one of those, as per Kaila’s post on X below, and it’s certainly not surprising to see the exciting Ghana international attracting interest from bigger clubs like Liverpool after his superb recent form in the Premier League…

Exclusive @LFC news ? ??Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January ?Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders ??Marc Guéhi ?? set on @LFC ?Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them ? Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC ? All above is… pic.twitter.com/v7NZPDIP90 — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 30, 2025

It’s not entirely clear if the Semenyo bid will come in January or next summer, but it seems the 25-year-old is a key part of Liverpool’s plans for the next two windows.

Antoine Semenyo transfer looks hugely important for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah’s dip in form

Just a few months ago it would perhaps have been tricky to see Semenyo fitting in at Liverpool due to so much competition for places in Arne Slot’s front three.

Still, it’s been a poor start to the season for LFC, and Mohamed Salah’s dramatic dip in form is a particular concern.

The Egypt international was unplayable for so much of last season, but he’s now struggling for confidence and has only three goals and two assists in the league so far, in contrast to six goals and three assists for Semenyo…

Player Games Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 9 3 2 Antoine Semenyo 9 6 3

Semenyo now looks like he could be an upgrade on Salah, and not just a long-term replacement for the ageing forward.

It’s easy to imagine Semenyo coming in and making a big impact straight away to turn Liverpool into more of an attacking threat again.

Something certainly needs to change as soon as possible after an awful run of six defeats from the club’s last seven games in all competitions.