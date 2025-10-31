“Top player” has heart set on Liverpool despite Man Utd & Spurs transfer interest

Arne Slot, Liverpool logo, and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly still be leading the race for the transfer of Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi as he nears the end of his contract.

The England international has shone during his time at Selhurst Park, but is coming towards being a free agent at the end of this season.

This could make it an open race for Guehi’s signature, with Graeme Bailey previously telling TBR Football that the likes of Manchester United could rival Liverpool for the deal, as it’s now considered a completely new transfer situation after the Reds missed out on him in the summer.

Meanwhile, we’ve also previously been informed that Tottenham may now be leading the race for Guehi.

Still, see below as Indy Kaila reports that Guehi still has his heart set on joining Liverpool…

Exclusive @LFC news ? ??Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January ?Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders ??Marc Guéhi ?? set on @LFC ?Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them ? Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC ? All above is… pic.twitter.com/v7NZPDIP90 — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 30, 2025

Marc Guehi transfer: What next for “top player”?

Guehi looks ideal for Liverpool right now, as they have Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract, while Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger.

The 25-year-old could also be ideal for Man Utd, though, as they play three at the back and might do well to find alternatives to the likes of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, while Lisandro Martinez has proven really injury prone during his time at Old Trafford.

Former United star Louis Saha was recently quoted by the Manchester Evening News as praising Guehi and urging his old club to try signing him ahead of Liverpool.

“Marc Guehi is definitely a top player and a leader. I love him as a player,” Saha said.

“It’s simple: if Man Utd can hijack the deal to Liverpool, even by paying £20million more than his market price, do it.

“I think he’s a terrific player. I really like his consistency and the security he provides.

“I also appreciate his communication, he’s a very reliable player. He will undoubtedly be part of a huge team and play for significant stakes in the future.”