Arne Slot acknowledges the Liverpool fans (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the situation of Harvey Elliott at Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the West Midlands club on loan from Liverpool during the summer window. They have an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Harvey Elliott has struggled so far

Elliott has not been able to live up to the expectations at his new club. He is not a guaranteed starter for them, and it will be interesting to see if the young playmaker can establish himself as a player for the West Midlands club. Elliott has one goal to his name this season.

He has shown his quality at Liverpool, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to develop into a key player for Aston Villa. He is still adapting to his new environment, and it remains to be seen whether he can perform at a high level in the coming weeks.

According to Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have a buyback option in his contract, and they are monitoring his situation. It will be interesting to see if he can succeed at Aston Villa and convince Liverpool to bring him back to the club in future.

Liverpool monitoring Elliott

He said to TBR: “Villa are insisting Elliott is part of their plans, but it is clear things are not going well. “He did join with an obligation built in, but in theory, that could possibly see him return. We may not have seen the last of Elliott at Anfield as they also have a buy-back, and Liverpool put that in as they rate him so highly. “But as it stands, Liverpool firmly believe that he becomes an Aston Villa player and he will be a success for them. But it is fair to say they are monitoring the situation.”

There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for the Premier League champions if he manages to fulfil his potential.

He is capable of operating centrally as an attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities and score goals for Aston Villa. It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery can bring out the best in the player over the next few months.