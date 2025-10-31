Man United fans with flags (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the highly rated Brazilian midfielder Breno Bidon.

The 20-year-old has attracted the attention of PSV Eindhoven and Napoli as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. As per Somos Fanaticos, he is valued at €12 million, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up.

Bidon has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham as well. The Gunners tried to sign Bidon a year ago.

Breno Bidon could be a future asset

Bidon has done quite well for Corinthians, and he has the qualities to succeed at the highest level. Manchester United could groom him into a future star. They have done well to nurture talented young players in the past.

The opportunity to move to England will be hard to turn down for the youngster. He will look to test himself at the highest level, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. However, he should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

Manchester United must provide him with a clear plan for his development, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Bidon could be a bargain

The asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential. Manchester United should be able to afford him without any problems. The deal could even look like a huge bargain in future if he manages to fulfil his potential.

Manchester United are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and they need to invest in promising young talent. The Brazilian has the technical attributes to complete the highest level, and he could develop into a quality player with the right guidance. Joining a top Premier League club could help him improve further.