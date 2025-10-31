Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Vasco da Gama attacker Rayan continues to be linked with a move away from the Brazilian club, and several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation.

Rayan has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal recently. According to a report from Bolavip, Manchester United are not following the 19-year-old attacker, and they could look to make a move for him in future.

Newcastle are keen on the Brazilian as well.

Rayan is an elite prospect

The 19-year-old is a quality player with a bright future, and he could add some much-needed cutting-edge to the Manchester United attack. The 19-year-old is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals, creativity, and pace to the side.

Vasco da Gama are hoping to renew his contract until 2028, and they are looking to include a £60 million release clause in his contract. It remains to be seen if they succeed.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young attacker. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Man United could nurture Rayan into a star

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could help the Brazilian fulfil his tremendous potential. Regular opportunities in England could accelerate his development.

If he decides to sign a new deal with the Brazilian club, Manchester United will have to pay a premium. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are willing to break the bank for him. He could be a future prospect for them.