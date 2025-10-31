Jason Wilcox, Director of Football of Manchester United, Omar Berrada, CEO of Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid in 2026.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are prepared to submit an offer of around €200 million in order to sign the Brazilian superstar. They believe that he could be the game-changer for them in the attack.

Vinicius is on the radar of Chelsea as well.

Man United need world-class stars like Vinicius Junior

They will be hoping to get back to the top of English football once again, and they need world-class players. The 25-year-old could make a huge impact in the final third. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He is certainly one of the best players in the world, and he is at the peak of his career. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a superstar for Manchester United.

They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the Brazilian could take them to a whole new level. Manchester United have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent years. Signing someone like Vinicius could be a game-changer for them.

Can Man United sign Vinicius?

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to sanction his departure. €200 million is a substantial offer, and it will be difficult for the Spanish club to turn it down.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will need to convince the player to join the club as well. They must convince him that they will be able to help him fulfil his ambitions. He will not want to join a club where he will not be able to win the league title or the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.