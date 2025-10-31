(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee is expected to hold crunch talks with the club in November as he looks for a move away in January.

The Dutch striker joined Man United from Bologna last summer, but his move to the Premier League giants has not gone according to plan.

Under Ruben Amorim, Zirkzee has found playing time hard to come by, struggling to fit into the Portuguese manager’s preferred tactical system.

The lack of minutes resulted in him being dropped by Netherlands in the most recent international break.

And with eyes set on the upcoming World Cup in 2026, the exclusion from the Dutch squad has escalated his urgency to leave Man United for regular playing time.

Joshua Zirkzee set to hold crunch talks with Manchester United

According to Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT, Zirkzee has not held formal talks with Manchester United regarding a January move away as yet but he is expected to speak to his club in November.

United are believed to be open to letting him leave, with multiple clubs across Europe monitoring his situation.

West Ham have already made contact with Manchester United, while AS Roma have also initiated talks about a potential deal for the Dutchman.

West Ham have already contacted Manchester United regarding the 24-year-old, while AS Roma, as per the report, have also initiated talks over a potential move for Zirkzee.

The player himself is said to be keen on staying in the Premier League but his preference is regular playing time, whether in Serie A or Premier League.

The report also claims that Zirkzee is not agitating over a permanent move and is open to an initial loan move to increase his chances of making it into the World Cup squad.

With interest growing and his frustration at a peak, November’s talks could prove decisive for Zirkzee’s Manchester United future.

A loan move could revive Zirkzee’s chances for the 2026 World Cup

A temporary switch away from Old Trafford could be exactly what Joshua Zirkzee needs to reignite his international ambitions.

The Dutch striker’s omission from recent Netherlands squads was a wake-up call, and regular first-team football will be key if he hopes to convince Ronald Koeman ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

A loan move, whether to West Ham, AS Roma, or another European side, would give Zirkzee the chance to rebuild confidence, regain form, and showcase the talent that made him one of Europe’s brightest young forwards at Bologna.

For now, his priority is simple: play regularly, score goals, and make himself impossible for Koeman to ignore when World Cup selections come around.