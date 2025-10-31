Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United remain interested in signing Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid in the coming months.

As per reports via SportWitness, Newcastle have sent scouts to watch the player in action.

The 29-year-old Norwegian has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club, and he might need to move on in order to play regularly. Julian Alvarez is currently the first-choice striker at the Spanish club.

Newcastle move could be ideal for Alexander Sorloth

Sorloth needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Returning to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He scored 24 goals in all competitions last season, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Newcastle. He has been hailed as a “fantastic” player.

The Magpies invested in two quality strikers during the summer transfer window. They signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. The German International has been outstanding since joining the club, but Wissa has not been able to make an impact because of injuries.

It seems that Newcastle are now looking to add more depth to the side. The former Crystal Palace striker knows the league, and he will be able to make an instant impact. The opportunity to join Newcastle could be exciting for him, especially if they are willing to provide him with gametime assurance. He will not want to sit on the bench at the English club.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle accommodate three strikers in the starting lineup. Neither of them will want to sit on the bench.

Newcastle could use Sorloth

Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly. They need more quality and depth on the side. The 29-year-old has the quality and the experience to help them improve. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join.

They are among the richest clubs in the world, and they have the finances to the La Liga outfit into selling the striker.