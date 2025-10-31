Report: Real Madrid to bid for Liverpool star in January

Xabi Alonso and Arne Slot (Photo by Denis Doyle, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Real Madrid will reportedly make a bid for the transfer of Liverpool central midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this January.

The Argentina international has shone during his time at Anfield, but it seems there’s some uncertainty surrounding his future as we head towards the next transfer window.

According to journalist Indy Kaila, there’s plenty of Liverpool transfer news to keep an eye on in the next two windows, including Mac Allister as a major outgoing.

The Reds had a busy summer bringing in big names like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott left the club.

Now it seems Liverpool are eyeing more signings, while Mac Allister could leave for Madrid…

Exclusive @LFC news ? ??Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January ?Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders ??Marc Guéhi ?? set on @LFC ?Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them ? Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC ? All above is… pic.twitter.com/v7NZPDIP90 — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 30, 2025

It remains to be seen, of course, if Real will be able to come in with a bid that would persuade LFC to let an important player like Mac Allister go in the middle of the season.

Should Liverpool keep or sell Alexis Mac Allister?

It’s easy to see why Los Blancos could be keen on Mac Allister, with the 26-year-old long looking like one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League in his position.

Mac Allister previously impressed at Brighton and played a key role in Liverpool’s title victory last season, so he could be a good fit to give Xabi Alonso a perfect long-term successor to the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the middle of the park.

Mac Allister has, admittedly, looked slightly less convincing so far this season, and it might be that Liverpool will be tempted to make changes in midfield after the team’s generally poor start to the campaign.

Given Indy Kaila is linking Liverpool with expensive targets like Antoine Semenyo, it might mean more player sales are required to stay in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.