Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at Old Trafford, and he needs to leave the club in January to play more often. With the World Cup coming up next summer, he needs to play regularly with his club to cement his place in the national team. Zirkzee is yet to score a goal this season, and he has not started a single league game.

Joshua Zirkzee wants out

According to a report from TeamTalk, the striker is open to leaving Manchester United in January so that he can get his career back on track. Several clubs are keen on securing a signature, and West Ham United have also joined the race. They will face competition from Aston Villa and Everton.

West Ham have struggled to score goals, and signing the 24-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. He has previously shown his quality with Bologna, and he could be very useful for the London club if he manages to get back to his best. He has been hailed as a “good finisher” by Robert Lewandowski.

Villa and Everton eyeing Zirkzee

Similarly, Aston Villa could use more depth in the attacking unit. The Netherlands International could support Ollie Watkins in the attack. He is more than just a goal scorer, and his creativity and link-up play could add a new dimension to the Aston Villa attack.

Finally, Everton need an alternative to Beto, who has not been at his best. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Manchester United striker in January. All three clubs could prove to be excellent opportunities for the player. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to continue in the Premier League. He has been linked with the return to Italy as well. It will be interesting to see what he decides.