Mamady Diambou has been linked with a move away from Red Bull Salzburg, and West Ham United are hoping to sign him.

According to a report from AfricaFoot, the 22-year-old defensive midfielder could be available for a fee of €5 million. It would be a huge bargain if West Ham managed to get the deal done.

West Ham could use Mamady Diambou

They need more defensive steel and physicality in the middle of the park. The African could transform them in the midfield. He will help protect the defensive unit and allow the creative players to express themselves freely.

West Ham have been quite poor defensively this season, and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to survive in the top flight. They cannot afford to keep leaking goals if they want to finish in a respectable position. West Ham have let in 20 goals from just nine league games.

Adding a quality defensive midfielder could make a huge difference for them. The Mali international has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could make an instant impact.

Diambou could be tempted

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be tempting for Diambou. It would be a huge step up in his career, and it could allow him to improve further. He will be up against top-class players in the Premier League, and that could accelerate his development.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They are not the only club keen on the African midfield powerhouse, and they will face competition from Slavia Prague. However, it is fair to assume that they have more financial resources, and they should be able to win the race for Diambou’s signature.

