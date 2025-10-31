Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the North London club, and the Hammers would be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Jesus has been linked with Everton as well.

Gabriel Jesus linked with an exit

According to a report from Milan Live, AC Milan is also interested in the South American striker. He could be available for a fee of around €30 million. Alternatively, Arsenal could look to let him leave on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent.

West Ham are prepared to sign him if certain conditions are met. It is no secret that they need a quality striker. Jesus has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, but he has been quite injury-prone since last season. He has missed 56 matches in total since the start of last season. It would be a huge gamble for West Ham to sign the player.

Jesus could be a gamble

It is fair to assume that the striker will be on considerable wages. It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to take a chance on him. If he manages to stay fit, he could be a very useful acquisition for them. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Furthermore, he is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles. His versatility will be a huge bonus.

The Brazilian will be desperate for regular opportunities, and leaving Arsenal would be ideal for him. He is no longer the first-choice striker at the club, and he will be behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres in the pecking order.

The move to West Ham or Milan could be ideal for him.