Vitor Pereira, Head Coach of Wolves, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season.

Wolves are yet to pick up a single victory in the Premier League, and Pereira could be shown the door soon.

It will be interesting to see if he can help his team turn things around in the coming weeks.

Vitor Pereira to be sacked?

Wolves are currently at the bottom of the league table, and they are one of the favourites to go down this season. They will be desperate for survival in the Premier League. If the results do not improve quickly, they should look to make a managerial change.

According to Football Insider, they will have to pay a substantial payout if they decide to sack Pereira. The manager signed a new three-year contract at Wolves last month, and Wolves will be disappointed with the situation.

Meanwhile, the report claims that they could look to bring in a cheap option to replace Pereira if they decide to sack the manager.

Brendan Rodgers to replace Pereira?

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly one of the names under consideration. He has recently resigned from the Scottish club, and he would be a cheap acquisition.

Rodgers has managed in the Premier League in the past, and he could prove to be an excellent addition. Wolves have quality attacking players at their disposal, and Rodgers might be able to bring out the best in them. The opportunity to take over at a Premier League club could be tempting for the manager as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Pereira will certainly want to hold on to his job, and it remains to be seen whether he can get his team firing on all cylinders again.