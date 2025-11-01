3 successful tackles, 100% aerials won: Forgotten Chelsea ace shows Blues what they’re missing

Aaron Anselmino in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Chelsea have a bit of a problem in defence at the moment, conceding 11 goals in their first nine Premier League games this season.

How they could do with someone like Aaron Anselmino in their backline, with the talented young Argentine putting in a superb man of the match display for loan club Borussia Dortmund last night.

Anselmino has only played one game for Chelsea, but he’s showing his immense potential out on loan, putting in a strong display on the right of a back three last night.

WhoScored rated the 20-year-old as the statistically best player on the night, as he made three successful tackles and won 100% of his aerial duels.

See the video below for some of his highlights from Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Augsburg…

Anselmino surely looks like a better option than Chelsea’s current centre-backs, with Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo not looking particularly convincing so far this season.

Chelsea need to improve in defence, could Aaron Anselmino be the answer?

Chelsea have already conceded 11 goals in nine league matches, which is more than teams like Newcastle and Crystal Palace below them.

Meanwhile, other clubs currently in the top five, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Sunderland, have only conceded seven goals so far.

Anselmino is young and inexperienced, but he looks like someone who is already capable of better performances than the likes of Chalobah and Adarabioyo, who aren’t exactly young players with their best years ahead of them.

CFC fans will no doubt continue to monitor Anselmino during his time in the Bundesliga, and they’ll hope it proves to be a good experience for him so he can come back to Stamford Bridge and compete for a starting place in Enzo Maresca’s side.