Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has now laid down a challenge for Amad Diallo for the remainder of the season.

The Manchester United manager explained that the 23-year-old Ivorian attacker has a lot of talent, and he could develop into a key player for the club. However, he needs to improve his consistency if he wants regular game time.

It will be interesting to see if Diallo can continue to improve in the coming weeks and fulfil his potential with Manchester United. He is certainly one of the most exciting young talents at the club right now.

Amorim’s message for Amad Diallo

Amorim said (h/t Metro): “He has a lot of talent. We have a lot of players who are young and talented. Amad can be so much better and be more consistent. You could see in first half he had some opportunities. He has potential to do better.”

Diallo rescues Man United with a late goal

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today. Casemiro handed them the lead in the first half, but the Red Devils conceded twice in quick succession. Diallo rescued a point for them in the second half with a strike in the 81st minute.

The 23-year-old attacker is still quite young, and he has plenty of time to improve further and fulfil his potential. If he can work on his inconsistency issues, there is no doubt that he could develop into a top-class Premier League attacker for Manchester United.

It is clear that the manager rates him highly, and he expects more of the Ivorian.

The player will be fully aware of the areas where he needs to improve, and it remains to be seen whether he can work on his game in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be disappointed to have dropped two points today. With a bit more defensive structure, they could have picked up all three points.