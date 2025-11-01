“In my head…” – Liverpool target opens up on his current thinking amid transfer speculation

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has spoken out on the transfer speculation in the news at the moment after his superb form in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has started the season with six goals and three assists in nine Premier League games, making him one of the most in-form attacking players in the country.

Only Erling Haaland has more goals than Semenyo, so it’s not surprising to see the 25-year-old linked with Liverpool by the likes of iNews and Football Insider.

There has also been a big claim made by Indy Kaila in the last couple of days, with the journalist stating that Liverpool will submit a bid for Semenyo…

Exclusive @LFC news ? ??Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January ?Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders ??Marc Guéhi ?? set on @LFC ?Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them ? Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC ? All above is… pic.twitter.com/v7NZPDIP90 — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 30, 2025

Still, it seems Semenyo himself isn’t letting the frequent rumours affect him too much.

Antoine Semenyo responds to transfer speculation

Speaking to Sky Sports, Semenyo insisted he was happy to stay at Bournemouth this summer even when the club sold some of their other key players.

Meanwhile, it seems Semenyo is also not letting the rumours get to him, as he has made it clear he tries his best to just stay in the present moment.

“I don’t think about it too much. I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I’m not oblivious, but I try to keep focused,” he said.

“I’m enjoying my football here. If I’m not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens.

“When they [his former team-mates] all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club.

“But I knew in my head that the manager’s got something up his sleeve this year. How we finished off the season last year was so good and we could continue, especially with the players we’ve bought in as well.

“I wasn’t too sure at the start but we’ve kicked on like a house on fire. I’m glad I committed to staying here because I’m enjoying every moment.”

Should Liverpool sign Antoine Semenyo to replace Mohamed Salah?

There’s no doubt Liverpool have hit a real rough patch recently, with Arne Slot’s side on a worrying run of six defeats from their last seven games.

One big worry is that Mohamed Salah looks nowhere near as good as he did last season, so there could be room for Semenyo to come in and replace him.

Semenyo looks like he has the qualities to make it at an elite club, so if LFC don’t make a move for him soon, then one of their rivals surely will.