Arne Slot reveals talks with Liverpool hierarchy about his future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken out on his situation, making it clear he still feels he’s getting backing from the club’s owners and directors.

The Reds are currently on an awful run of form, falling to a surprise sequence of six defeats from their last seven games in all competitions.

Even before that run, Liverpool were conceding a lot of goals and summer signings like Florian Wirtz have performed poorly.

Slot, however, insists he still talks with the Liverpool hierarchy and they still seem to be giving him their backing as the club’s manager, just like they did last season.

Arne Slot still has Liverpool backing

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Slot did not sound worried about his job safety.

? Arne Slot on Liverpool owners backing him: “They tell me same things as last year, yes”. “I speak mainly to Richard Hughes and once in a while to the others. They also see similar things as what I see”. pic.twitter.com/Uii56ZuWRQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2025

“They tell me same things as last year, yes,” he said. “I speak mainly to Richard Hughes and once in a while to the others. They also see similar things as what I see.”

Slot has surely earned himself a bit more time after the success of last season, even if things are proving a lot trickier for him this term.

The Dutch tactician did tremendous work to guide Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, and he surely has it in him to turn the team’s current slump around.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening, and then they have a big game against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

These won’t be easy, but LFC could really do with picking up victories here to lift the mood at Anfield and get the team back on the right track.

Do you think Liverpool can still have a good season? Should Slot be safe in his job? Let us know your views in the comments!