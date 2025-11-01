“The feeling internally…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arne Slot job safety at Liverpool

Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is currently safe in his job at Anfield despite the team’s awful recent run of form, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch tactician won the Premier League title in his first season in charge last term, but his second campaign has got off to a really difficult start.

Slot is seemingly still being backed by Liverpool, however, with Romano insisting in a post on his YouTube channel that the Reds have no plans to make a change or consider any potential replacement targets.

Liverpool are on a run of six defeats from their last seven games in all competitions, but it looks like Slot will get time to turn things around.

Fabrizio Romano on Arne Slot’s Liverpool future

Discussing his latest information on Slot, Romano made it clear that there’s not really anything to report right now, with LFC fully behind their manager.

“Liverpool maintain their trust in Arne Slot,” the Italian reporter said.

“Internally at Liverpool, they believe that Arne Slot is the best man to fix this situation. It has been a poor start of the season, but it’s not the end of the world. There is still time to recover, still time to be back on track, and they are convinced that Arne Slot is the right man to make it happen. So, this is the focus.”

He added: “Liverpool are working hard to change the situation. But the feeling internally of the club, and when I say club is the owners, is the directors, is the management, is the players as well who share a very good relationship with Arne Slot.

“Well, they are convinced that Arne Slot is the right man for this job. So, at the moment, don’t even mention the topic of replacement – who could be the manager, what kind of conversations they could be, because at the moment the situation is considered completely under control.

“Of course results are needed. We know this is a results industry, but at the moment Liverpool have not activated any other plan.”

Arne Slot’s record at Liverpool

LFC last 3 managers Games W D L Win % Brendan Rodgers 166 83 41 42 50.00 Jurgen Klopp 491 299 109 83 60.90 Arne Slot 71 46 10 15 64.79

Slot took on the difficult job of replacing a club legend in Jurgen Klopp when he came in last summer, and it’s fair to say he surpassed expectations.

Winning the Premier League title in his first season, and reaching the Carabao Cup final, is not to be sniffed at, so he’s surely earned himself more time.

The 47-year-old has a higher win percentage than his predecessor Klopp, so he’ll surely be confident that this is just a blip.

Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Premier League today as they look to get back to winning ways.