Insane stat has Arsenal on course to break Chelsea record that looked impossible to beat

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently conceding just 0.25 goals per game in all competitions this season – a better average than the Chelsea team of 2004/05.

That legendary Jose Mourinho side strolled to victory in the Premier League title race that year, conceding a record low number of just 15 goals in 38 games.

The previous record had been Arsenal’s, when they conceded just 17 goals in the 1998/99 campaign, but it looks like the Gunners could reclaim the record if they carry on performing as well as they have this season.

Of course, it’s only early days yet, but see the video below for an explainer as Arsenal’s current goals conceded record is on course to be better than Chelsea’s in 2004/05…

Chelsea’s average ended up being 0.55 per game in that memorable Mourinho campaign, but Arsenal would better that if they can keep shutting teams out like they have so far.

That’s a big if, though, as it would take something pretty special for them to maintain this level of consistency.

Arsenal looking to build on perfect October

Arsenal take on Burnley away from home in the Premier League today for their first game of November, and they’ll be looking to build on a memorable October.

Remarkably, Mikel Arteta’s side won all six of their six games last month without conceding a single goal – the first time any top flight English club has ever done that.

Arsenal defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba
Arsenal defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal will be favourites against Burnley, but there are no easy games in the Premier League, and they’ll surely give up a goal or two eventually.

More Stories / Latest News
Erling Haaland and Mikel Arteta
Erling Haaland stat is a bigger worry than Arsenal’s reliance on set pieces
Arne Slot and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Arne Slot reveals talks with Liverpool hierarchy about his future
Ruben Amorim celebrates a Man United goal
Man United set sights on signing “top young player” from Premier League big six rivals

Still, in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes they have a potentially legendary defensive partnership that could go on to be as great as that famous pairing of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho for Chelsea.

Do you think Arsenal will break Chelsea’s record this season? Give us your predictions in the comments!

More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes John Terry Jose Mourinho Mikel Arteta Ricardo Carvalho William Saliba

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *