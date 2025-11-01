Insane stat has Arsenal on course to break Chelsea record that looked impossible to beat

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently conceding just 0.25 goals per game in all competitions this season – a better average than the Chelsea team of 2004/05.

That legendary Jose Mourinho side strolled to victory in the Premier League title race that year, conceding a record low number of just 15 goals in 38 games.

The previous record had been Arsenal’s, when they conceded just 17 goals in the 1998/99 campaign, but it looks like the Gunners could reclaim the record if they carry on performing as well as they have this season.

Of course, it’s only early days yet, but see the video below for an explainer as Arsenal’s current goals conceded record is on course to be better than Chelsea’s in 2004/05…

How likely is it that Arsenal's defense breaks Chelsea's record of 15 goals conceded in a Premier League season? ? (w/ @LyesBouzidi10, @Culturecams) pic.twitter.com/dJWKdL02B8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2025

Chelsea’s average ended up being 0.55 per game in that memorable Mourinho campaign, but Arsenal would better that if they can keep shutting teams out like they have so far.

That’s a big if, though, as it would take something pretty special for them to maintain this level of consistency.

Arsenal looking to build on perfect October

Arsenal take on Burnley away from home in the Premier League today for their first game of November, and they’ll be looking to build on a memorable October.

Remarkably, Mikel Arteta’s side won all six of their six games last month without conceding a single goal – the first time any top flight English club has ever done that.

Arsenal will be favourites against Burnley, but there are no easy games in the Premier League, and they’ll surely give up a goal or two eventually.

Still, in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes they have a potentially legendary defensive partnership that could go on to be as great as that famous pairing of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho for Chelsea.

Do you think Arsenal will break Chelsea’s record this season? Give us your predictions in the comments!