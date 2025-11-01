Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bukayo Saka and others warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to secure a new contract with Bukayo Saka in the coming months.

The 24-year-old is one of the best players at the club, and he is certainly one of the best young attackers in the Premier League. Arsenal will need to hold players of his quality if they want to build a formidable team for the future.

Arsenal in contract talks with Bukayo Saka

According to a report via Fichajes, Arsenal have held positive talks with the representatives of the 24-year-old winger, and they are hoping to agree on a new contract with the player soon. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Saka is enjoying his football with Arsenal, and he is performing at a high level consistently. On the other hand, Arsenal are pushing for major trophies every season as well. There is no reason for the England International attacker to move on. It seems likely that he will commit his long-term future to the club.

Arsenal have done well to secure the long-term future of William Saliba recently, and the fans will be delighted that the club is working hard to secure the long-term futures of their key players. Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market in recent windows, and they have signed some quality players. However, they must look to keep their best players if they want to build a competitive team.

Saka is an elite talent

Saka has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and keeping him at the club long-term would be a huge boost for Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can iron out an agreement quickly.

Saka has 74 goals and 71 assists for Arsenal, and he is only 24. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He has a contract with Arsenal until 2027, and the Gunners must look to secure his future quickly.