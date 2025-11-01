Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong.

The 22-year-old has done quite well since joining the Spanish club, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs, as per Fichajes. Eyong has nine goal contributions in 10 league matches so far.

Arsenal could use Karl Etta Eyong

Arsenal are looking to bring in more quality and depth to the attacking unit. They have signed Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, but they need more quality in that area of the pitch. Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club, and Arsenal will need to find an alternative.

The 22-year-old La Liga attacker could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. Arsenal will be hoping to win major trophies, and they need more cutting-edge in the final third. The La Liga attacker could help them improve further.

Man United also keen on Eyong

Meanwhile, Manchester United invested in Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window. However, the Slovenian has not been able to hit the ground running. He needs more support in the attack, and the 22-year-old Levante striker could compete with him for the starting spot.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the 22-year-old striker. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. They have the resources to pay a substantial amount of money for him as well.

Apparently, the striker has a release clause of around €30-40 million. The two Premier League clubs have the finances to pay the reported asking price. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.