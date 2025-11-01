“Unbelievable” – Arsenal legend praises “absolutely brilliant” play by Gunners star for Gyokeres goal

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring Arsenal's opening goal against Burnley
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring Arsenal's opening goal against Burnley (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson heaped praise onto Gabriel Magalhaes for his role in setting up the opening goal for Viktor Gyokeres against Burnley today.

The Gunners have taken an early lead at Turf Moor thanks to Gyokeres heading home from close range, with Gabriel doing superbly to get the ball back across goal after Declan Rice’s corner.

Covering the game on Sky Sports, Merson praised the role Gabriel played in the Gyokeres goal, though it took him a moment to work out precisely who had the contact to set up the Swedish striker.

Watch below as the pundit praised Gabriel for his “absolutely brilliant” bit of skill as he redirected Rice’s corner into the path of Gyokeres to give him an easy finish…

Arsenal have been superb from set pieces this season and Gabriel has so often been the scorer in these kinds of situations, though he turned provider for this one.

Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal
Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres ends Premier League goal drought

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see their set pieces working again, and it’s also a relief for Mikel Arteta that his striker signing from this summer has finally found the back of the net.

The former Sporting Lisbon man recently scored a brace in the 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, but he’d been on a bit of a scoring drought in the Premier League.

This was Gyokeres’ fourth league goal of the campaign, but his first since the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest back in mid-September.

Arsenal will need a prolific striker to help them establish themselves as title favourites, as Manchester City have Erling Haaland on fire in front of goal right now, while Mohamed Salah was the stand-out player for Liverpool when they won the league last season.

