Arsenal player ratings: Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes boss it as Arsenal extend unbeaten run

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arsenal continued their superb run of form, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

First-half headers from Viktor Gyokeres and the impressive Declan Rice were enough to seal the three points, extending the Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League table and recording their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

The match saw several players deliver exceptional performances, particularly in a dominant first half. Here is how the Arsenal players rated in their latest win:

Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley

David Raya (7/10): A remarkably quiet afternoon. Handled the little he had to do efficiently and distributed tidily.

Jurrien Timber (7/10): Active on the right flank, solid in defence with astute tackles, and provided good forward runs. 2 clearances, 3 recoveries, and 2/3 ground duels won, it was a great performance from the defender.

Riccardo Calafiori (7.5/10): Caused headaches with his advanced positioning on the left and linked up well with Leandro Trossard. Defensively solid with 100% tackles won, six clearances, and 3/4 ground duels won.

William Saliba (8/10): Shook off a late fitness worry to deliver his typical ‘Rolls-Royce’ performance. Calm, composed, and rarely troubled, ensuring another clean sheet.

Gabriel Magalhaes (9/10): Dominant defensively, dealing with all aerial threats. Crucially provided the flick-on assist for Gyokeres’s opening goal from a set-piece. A true warrior at the back and dangerous threat from set pieces upfront.

Declan Rice (9/10): A colossal performance. His pinpoint corner led to the opener, and he then scored a thumping header to double the lead. Controlled the midfield with superb technical skill and relentless work rate.

Eberechi Eze (6.5/10): A performance of two-halves from the England midfielder. Hugely involved in Arsenal’s game in the first half but faded somewhat before being replaced in the second period.

Martin Zubimendi (7/10): Kept the midfield ticking over with excellent, progressive passes, though he later had to limp off, an injury scare that will be a concern for Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka (6/10): A relatively frustrating day in front of goal for the star winger, missing two big chances which he would otherwise normally bury.

Leandro Trossard (7.5/10): A constant menace in the final third. Assisted Rice’s goal with a perfect cross and was unlucky not to score himself after an effort was cleared off the line.

Viktor Gyokeres (8.5/10): Perhaps one of his best half in an Arsenal shirt. Scored the opening goal with a classic poacher’s header and his hold-up and link-up play were exceptional, including an exquisite pass in the build-up to Rice’s goal. He was substituted at half-time due to an injury, which is said to be not a very serious one.

Subs: Mikel Merino (6/10), Piero Hincapie (5/10), Ethan Nwaneri (6/10), Christian Norgaard (6.5/10)