Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

The 25-year-old has registered 11 goal contributions in all competitions, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for both teams. Chelsea and Manchester United need more quality on the flanks, and the 25-year-old could transform them going forward.

Vinicius Junior would be an excellent signing

He is one of the best acting players in the world, and he has the technical attributes to make an instant impact in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Fichajes claims that Chelsea and Manchester United will face competition from Manchester City as well.

All three clubs have the financial resources to pay a significant amount of money for the Real Madrid star. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is willing to sanction his departure.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Losing a player of his quality would be a devastating blow for the Spanish outfit.

Can the trio convince Vinicius?

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City will have to convince the player that he will be able to fulfil his ambitions with them. It will not be easy getting the deal across the line.

If they manage to sign the 25-year-old, it would be a huge coup for them. Signing one of the best players in the world at the peak of his power could prove to be a game-changer. The three clubs will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons, and someone like Vinicius could turn them into genuine contenders.

The player has proven himself in Spain, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to take up a new challenge in England now.