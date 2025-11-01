Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Turkish international attacker Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has shown his quality with Juventus. Chelsea are hoping to secure his signature, and they are plotting a £79 million move for him.

Chelsea keen on Kenan Yildiz

As per Fichajes, they view him as a modern attacker who is capable of slotting into multiple roles. He will add goals and creativity to the site. He could share the creative burden with Cole Palmer. Chelsea have been overly reliant on the England international in the final third.

Yildiz has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and Chelsea could groom him into a future superstar. Even though the investment is quite substantial, the player has the ability to justify the outlay in future.

Yildiz could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the Turkish international. It will be interesting to see if Juventus are prepared to sanction his departure. They will be aware of the fact that he is a world-class talent, and he could develop into a superstar. They might not want to lose him anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Chelsea have the finances to pay a premium, and they will help to tempt the Italian club into selling the prized prospect. It would be a major coup for Chelsea if they managed to get the deal done.

They have done well to improve their squad in the recent windows, but they are not quite at the level required to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League. Signing players like Yildiz could take them to a whole new level.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid are eyeing Yildiz as well.