“Ridiculous” Chelsea star facing prison if he doesn’t meet conditions of dangerous driving punishment

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana has reportedly been hit with yet another punishment for dangerous driving – his ninth such incident.

The French defender has mostly been a bit of a flop at Stamford Bridge, despite previously impressing at Leicester City and joining the Blues for a big fee.

Fofana has had injury problems that have disrupted his time at Chelsea, but it also seems clear that he has some issues with poor attitude and behaviour away from the pitch.

According to the Telegraph, Fofana had already been serving a driving ban for eight previous incidents of dangerous behaviour on the road.

The report states that Fofana has now been filmed committing a ninth offence, meaning he faces prison if he doesn’t do 300 hours of unpaid community service.

Wesley Fofana slammed by judge after dangerous driving

Fofana was heavily criticised for his “ridiculous” behaviour by District Judge Julie Cooper.

“You obviously realise there are a lot of young people who look up to you and they would like to be like you and follow you. That’s part of the whole gig,” she said.

“However, they will not be able to afford these expensive cars, with all their additions that keep them safe and you could have some seventeen year-old, who has just passed their test, who think they can copy you.

“They will not be able to handle their car and do some ridiculous driving manoeuvre and they are dead.

“You need to be much more responsible about your behaviour.”

Should Chelsea take action against Wesley Fofana?

Even if this has nothing to do with football, Fofana surely needs to conduct himself better away from the pitch.

The 24-year-old, as the judge rightly said, has fans looking up to him, and CFC surely won’t be happy to know that he’s behaving so recklessly in his private life.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will take any kind of action against Fofana, but there might be a good case for doing so.