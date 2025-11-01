Fabrizio Romano reveals “genuine” Man United interest in signing “priceless” midfielder

Conor Gallagher and Sandro Tonali (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s transfer interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Red Devils have a genuine interest in the former Chelsea midfielder, though it seems it’s not yet certain if he’ll be leaving Atletico.

According to Romano on his YouTube channel, Man Utd have a number of midfielders on their radar at the moment, but Gallagher is one of them, and has been on their radar since August.

Gallagher has had a mixed spell in Spanish football, and it could make sense for him to look for a move back to the Premier League.

The England international was a top performer for Chelsea, with former Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino previously describing him as “priceless”, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Fabrizio Romano on Man United’s interest in Conor Gallagher

Discussing the latest on United’s pursuit of Gallagher, Romano said: “I told you several times that Man United want to add a midfielder, but in this moment to go for a very expensive midfielder in the January transfer window might be difficult. Players like (Carlos) Baleba maybe are not even available. Same for Angelo Stiller and then there could be opportunities – a name that Manchester United considered in the summer transfer window final days was Connor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

“Conor Gallagher remains an option in case Atletico Madrid decide to open doors to a loan move. At the moment Gallagher is only focused on Atletico Madrid. Manchester United’s interest is genuine since August. But Gallagher is one of the options they have in case it could be an opportunity on loan, in case it can be a typical general deal.

“So we will be following the situation. But Gallagher is a name we have to keep there.”

Who else is on Man United’s list of midfielder transfer targets?

As reported for the Daily Briefing earlier today, one top target for United is Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Still, it makes sense for MUFC to also keep someone like Gallagher in mind as he might be more readily available due to his situation at Atletico.

Anderson, by contrast, could cost as much as £70m, with Forest not keen to let the talented 22-year-old go.