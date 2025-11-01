Sources: Man United ready to “accelerate” efforts to beat Chelsea & City to £70m transfer

Elliot Anderson and Douglas Luiz
Elliot Anderson and Douglas Luiz (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to step up their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this January, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Sources have told me that Man Utd are really keen on Anderson, though they would face paying as much as £70m for the England international.

It is also anticipated that they will face particularly strong competition from Manchester City, while Chelsea and Newcastle United will also be names to watch in the race for his signature.

Anderson has shone for Forest and is also increasingly impressing as a regular in the England national team, so it seems inevitable that he’ll get himself a big move at some point.

Where next for Elliot Anderson?

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest
Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Anderson is viewed as ideal for United, with key figures at the club all agreeing that he could be a fine addition to their squad.

The Red Devils have obvious issues in midfield, with the 22-year-old looking ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro and an upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte.

As one source told me: “United see Anderson as a perfect option and a long-term investment, though they could also accelerate their efforts for him this January. There is a unanimous feeling among the directors, Ruben Amorim, and his coaching staff that Anderson would be a great addition in that position.”

Elliot Anderson transfer saga is one to watch in January

The likes of City and Chelsea could also surely do well to bring in a talent like Anderson, who looks like he could be on the move this winter.

Still, it remains to be seen if Anderson will risk a move during a World Cup year, as he’ll want to ensure he’s playing regularly in order to get a place in the England squad.

Then again, a big move might not do his chances any harm either.

