Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaking to the media (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been in impressive form this season.

The 23-year-old Ecuador international has been performing at a high level consistently, and he is certainly the best defensive midfielder in the league right now. Caicedo has been linked with top clubs because of his performances.

Enzo Maresca waxes lyrical about Moises Caicedo

Manager Enzo Maresca has now heaped praise on the talented young midfielder. Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today, and Maresca explained that Caicedo is among the two best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

Chelsea will be delighted with his performances so far, and they hope that he can sustain his current form until the end of the season. He has been crucial to their success so far this season. Chelsea will be hoping to fight for trophies, and they need Caicedo in top form.

Maresca told the BBC: “He’s top. In this moment, him and Rodri are the two best defensive midfielders in the world.”

Caicedo has been exceptional

The South American is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. When Chelsea paid in excess of £100 million for him, they would have expected him to perform at this level consistently.

They will be delighted with the way the transfer has worked out for them so far. They will hope that the midfielder can fulfil his potential with them and develop into a world-class star. Chelsea are hoping to tie him down to a new deal as well.

Caicedo will be delighted with his performances as well, and he will look to build on his impressive start to the season. He will hope to guide Chelsea to major trophies in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Maresca also hailed the Manchester City midfielder Rodri as one of the two best defensive midfielders in the world.