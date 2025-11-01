Tottenham are already thinking about their 2026 transfer business. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing the Barcelona defender, Eric Garcia.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Spanish club, but he has decided to renew his contract with them, as per Fichajes. Barcelona are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term as well.

Blow for Chelsea and Tottenham

The development will come as a huge blow for Chelsea and Spurs. Both clubs were looking to add more quality to the defensive unit. Garcia would have been a quality addition. He is capable of operating in multiple roles, and his versatility would have been a bonus.

The Spanish international has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City, and Garcia won the League title with them. Apart from his quality as a player, his winning experience could have been invaluable. He helped Barcelona win the title last season.

Eric Garcia wants Barcelona stay

The 24-year-old believes that he could be a player for Barcelona in the coming seasons as well, and he is hoping to win major trophies with the Spanish outfit. He has no desire to return to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Tottenham decide to move on to other targets. They need to add more depth to the squad if they want to fight for major trophies. They will look to get back to the top of English football in the coming seasons.

Both teams have recently won European trophies, and they are looking to improve their squad so that they can fight for the league title. Someone like Garcia would have helped them tighten up defensively. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions in the coming months.