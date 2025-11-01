Leeds United monitoring in-form Championship star as potential transfer target

Haji Wright celebrates a goal for the United States Men's National Team
Haji Wright celebrates a goal for the United States Men's National Team (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly monitoring Coventry City’s in-form striker Haji Wright as a potential transfer target, though he’s unlikely to be a priority for the club in January.

The USA international has been big hit since joining Coventry, scoring 40 goals in 94 games for the club in total, including nine in just 13 appearances so far this season.

Wright looks like he’d surely be good enough to make the step up to playing in the Premier League, and this has led to interest from Leeds, according to Football Insider.

Still, reporter Pete O’Rourke also clarified that he didn’t necessarily expect the Whites to make Wright one of their top priorities for the upcoming January window.

Latest on Leeds United transfer interest in Haji Wright

Haji Wright celebrates a goal for Coventry City
Haji Wright celebrates a goal for Coventry City (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Speaking on Football Insider’s podcast recently, O’Rourke discussed the Wright situation, saying: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s on their list.

“He’s had a very good season for Coventry, scored goals last season as well for the Sky Blues, nine goals in 13 games this season [as of 30 October]. So, I’m sure there’s other clubs taking note of that.

“I don’t think it’d be a priority for Leeds in all honesty. I think they’re looking for a more wide attacking player, maybe a creative attacking midfielder as well.

“So not necessarily a striker like Haji Wright and I don’t think Coventry will be entertaining any offers for Haji Wright in the new year.”

Leeds have made a decent start to life back in the Premier League, but it won’t be easy staying up without further signings for Daniel Farke’s squad in January.

Wright looks like he could be an ideal option to give LUFC something a bit different up front, but Coventry are chasing promotion so will surely do everything they can to keep their current squad together.

