“Believe me” – Liverpool star issues reality check to Reds teammates ahead of Villa clash

Virgil van Dijk with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has sent a clear message to his Reds teammates as they prepare for today’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The Reds take on Unai Emery’s side at Anfield this evening in the late kick-off, and it’s vital for the reigning Premier League champions to end their awful run of four consecutive league defeats.

Van Dijk wants a response from Liverpool today, as he feels it’s time for them to show how good they are.

Even though the Netherlands international, writing in his official match programme notes, as per the club’s official site, has seen positive things behind the scenes, he wants them to stand up and be counted on the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk’s message to Liverpool players

Van Dijk has not been at his best for Liverpool lately, but he remains an experienced leader whose words will surely resonate with his teammates.

LFC fans will hope the rest of the team take in his latest message.

“I can assure you that everyone in this dressing room understands the challenge facing us, and that we are all working as hard as we possibly can to turn things around,” Van Dijk said.

“None of us likes what is happening, but believe me when I say I have full confidence in the quality and character of this team. I see the work that is being put in on a daily basis, and the ability of our players, but now we have to go out there and show it on the pitch. Everyone, myself included, has to stand up and be counted.

“Tonight will be a tough game, no question. Aston Villa had a difficult start to the season, but they have been in excellent form recently, picking up some really good results.

“They have good players and a very good manager, so we will need to concentrate from the first whistle to the last and be ready to work extremely hard to get the three points. Nothing is going to be given to us, we know that.”

Can Arne Slot turn things around for Liverpool?

Today will be an important game for Liverpool, but it seems Arne Slot is still safe for the time being, according to Fabrizio Romano on his latest post on his YouTube channel.

The Dutch tactician did a great job last season as he guided LFC to the title, so that’s surely earned him more time.

It will be interesting to see what the mood is like if there’s another bad result today, while there’s also a very difficult game against Real Madrid coming up.