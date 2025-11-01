Report: Liverpool expected to make big Arne Slot decision in the next 10 days

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool is expected to be decided by what happens in the next ten days.

That is according to a report from Football Paparazzi, which claims that the hierarchy at Liverpool are becoming increasingly worried by the current form, and have ‘frozen’ the talks about Slot’s contract extension.

As per the report, while the Liverpool board are ‘fully backing’ Arne Slot in public for now, they have privately set a three-game ultimatum which could decide the manager’s fate.

Liverpool’s next three games

The Reds first host Aston Villa at Anfield tonight, before welcoming Real Madrid to Merseyside for a crucial Champions League clash. They then travel to the Etihad Stadium to face fierce rivals Manchester City.

Upcoming Fixture Competition Venue Date Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League Anfield This weekend Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Anfield Midweek Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League Etihad Stadium Next weekend

Aston Villa have proven to be a tough team to beat under Unai Emery. They will be full of confidence having beaten Man City 1-0 last week and will be looking to grab all three points against a side at their rock bottom.

Liverpool will have to be at their very best, both physically and psychologically to beat Villa, which is perhaps the only fixture they can realistically win out of the three they play at the moment.

Win against Villa could be crucial in restoring morale and momentum before facing two European giants in Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, further defeats could have devastating consequences for Slot’s tenure.

These three games have the power to make or break Liverpool’s season. League defeats against Villa and Man City would not only put to bed their chances of a Premier League but would make a top four finish unlikely as well.

And a defeat to Madrid in the Champions League would make it difficult for them to qualify to the next round.

Who could replace Arne Slot if Liverpool make a change?

Despite the report, a managerial sacking still appears unlikely at this stage, especially considering Slot guided Liverpool to a Premier League title last season.

However, the form and the performances have no doubt been abysmal, specially considering the record breaking summer spending by Liverpool. Should the slump continue, Liverpool may be forced to pull the trigger sooner than expected.

If Slot is to be sacked, it is interesting to see who they can bring in at this point. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is a man in demand for the job he has done and will no doubt be one that the club will be looking at.

Moreover, the connection with Richard Hughes makes it even more plausible.

Iraola is also linked with the Chelsea job while Manchester United are also said to be admirers of the Spaniard.

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has also refused to rule out a future return at Anfield in a recent interview and perhaps would take a short-term role back to stable things at the helm.

While it’s too early to predict Slot’s fate, the next ten days could be career-defining. Liverpool’s upcoming results will determine not just their season trajectory, but also whether the club stands by their current manager or looks elsewhere to salvage their campaign.