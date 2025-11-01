“I would not be surprised” – Fabrizio Romano drops interesting update on Liverpool fan favourite’s future at the club

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/James Gill - Danehouse via Getty Images)

Liverpool star Federico Chiesa’s future at the club remains a talking point going into the January transfer window.

The Italian has seen very limited playing time despite being one of the most impactful attackers in the team at the moment.

While other players have struggled, Chiesa has looked like a breath of fresh air every time he has played.

In just 335 minutes across all competitions, and zero starts in the Premier League, he has scored two goals and assisted three.

He came off the bench to score the winner against Bournemouth in the opening fixture and was on the scoresheet again vs Crystal Palace, coming off the bench to score an important equaliser very late in the game (although Palace went on to score a stoppage time winner and win the game later on).

Despite his impressive form, Arne Slot refuses to hand him more minutes, although he was earned it on merit.

This has resulted in speculations about his future, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that the player will have plenty of suitors come January.

Fabrizio Romano on Federico Chiesa’s future at Liverpool

Reports have suggested that the Reds will not look to sell Chiesa in January. However, Romano has claimed that numerous clubs could soon be on alert if his limited game time at Liverpool continues.

Speaking on the latest episode of Here We Go podcast, Romano revealed that several Italian clubs are keeping tabs on Chiesa’s situation ahead of winter transfer window.

He said: “He needs to play otherwise in January, I would not be surprised if Italian clubs return to the table and try again to get Federico Chiesa from Liverpool.

“I think this might happen. They might try.”

However, Romano also clarified that both the player and the club currently want to continue together.

He continued: “But at the moment, the desire of Liverpool and Chiesa is to continue together.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be an easy move for the January window, but interest remains and so we have to follow the game time for the next two months.

Federico Chiesa says he wants to stay at Liverpool

Chiesa has insisted he is happy at Liverpool despite the limited playing time. Speaking ahead of the Crystal Palace earlier this week, he reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool, stating that he wants to win trophies with the club.

He said (as quoted by Liverpool.com):

“At the moment I’m happy with what I’m doing.

“I’m not happy with what the situation is like for the team because we’re not winning, but, personally, I think I’m giving a lot to the team, to the fans and I want to keep doing that in order to win in the future.

“That’s the main reason I’m doing this. Obviously, I want to stay here and I want to win for Liverpool again.

“I want to play good. That’s my main goal, then the coach is going to decide whether I’m starting or not. But if I keep on playing well, then, of course, I’m going to have more minutes. That’s because the coach sees that. He showed that to me because I’ve been playing better.

“Last year I wasn’t fit enough. I wasn’t mentally ready and I didn’t play. I was totally okay with it because I wasn’t up to speed with the other lads.

“This year, I felt as soon as we started I felt better physically and mentally. I have played more and I still need to play more to reach the level. I was playing a lot when I won the Euros (in 2021).

“I’m a different player now, but I like where I’m going and I like the fact I have improved in many aspects of my game, apart from the fact I have lost a bit of speed.”

Chiesa has established himself as a fan favourite at Liverpool

Federico Chiesa’s rapid rise to fan-favourite status at Liverpool is a testament to his infectious energy, passion, and commitment, qualities that have immediately resonated with the Anfield faithful.

Even with limited minutes due to injury and intense competition, the Italian’s infectious charisma and tangible commitment immediately won over the Kop.

Fans look for more than just goals and assists; they connect with players who visibly embody the club’s ethos, a blend of fierce intensity and a joyful appreciation for the Anfield atmosphere.

Chiesa’s direct, aggressive running, his refusal to shy away from a challenge, and his trademark energetic celebrations all showcase the kind of “fight” that instantly endears a player to the Liverpool faithful.