Liverpool could move for Nico Schlotterbeck (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 25-year-old defender is on the radar of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as well. According to a report from Fichajes. Liverpool have held “positive” talks with the player’s camp, and they would be prepared to offer an excess of €50 million in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool could use Nico Schlotterbeck

They need to sign a quality central defender, and the German would be a superb addition. He could be the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The French International will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the Premier League club.

They will need to replace him with a quality player, and the German has already proved himself in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Can Liverpool sign Schlotterbeck?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to his signature. The player is at the peak of his career, and he has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact in English football.

His contract with the German club expires in 2027, and they will be under pressure to consider selling him this summer. Dortmund will not want to lose the player on a free transfer in 2027. It remains to be seen what the player decides.

He will hope to join a club where he will be able to fight for trophies regularly. Liverpool certainly have the resources to offer him that platform. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to turn down the opportunity to join the other clubs.