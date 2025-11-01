Marc Guehi celebrates Crystal Palace's win away to Liverpool (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly still miss out on the transfer of Marc Guehi despite strong links with the Crystal Palace central defender for some time.

The Reds notably tried to sign Guehi in the summer, but a move fell through late on as Palace pulled the plug on the deal due to not having time to sign a replacement, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Guehi is coming towards the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, meaning other clubs will likely join the race to snap him up on a free transfer.

One of those clubs is Inter Milan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, even if Indy Kaila only just reported in the last few days that Guehi still has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

Exclusive @LFC news ? ??Real Madrid to bid for Alexis Mac Allister in January ?Liverpool want to sign 2 elite midfielders ??Marc Guéhi ?? set on @LFC ?Liverpool believe Adam Wharton wants to join them ? Antoine Semenyo bid will be submitted by @LFC ? All above is… pic.twitter.com/v7NZPDIP90 — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 30, 2025

Gazetta’s report now suggests a potential complication in the Guehi transfer saga, with Inter ready to try moving for him in January, with the option of Yann Bisseck moving to Palace as part of the deal.

Could Liverpool miss out on Marc Guehi?

One imagines that kind of deal would appeal to Palace a lot, as it would mean they can avoid losing Guehi on a free transfer, and land a decent player in return, while it would also mean they don’t have to see the England international moving to another Premier League club and strengthening a rival.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can remain in a strong position on Guehi after coming so close to signing him in the summer, or if this saga has gone back to square one, as it were.

Guehi is a top player and he could arguably do better than Inter, even if they are an historically huge club.

Italian football is not what it used to be, and Guehi should perhaps consider waiting for offers from top Premier League clubs, or perhaps even the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.