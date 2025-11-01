Liverpool scarves on display. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now joined the race for the River Plate winger Ian Subiabre.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across South America, and he is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in South American football right now. He has recently agreed on a new deal with River Plate, and he has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

Liverpool want Ian Subiabre

According to a report from El Intransigente, Liverpool have now joined the race for him. They will face competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal as well.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been scouting Subiabre for months.

The 18-year-old is a player in demand, and multiple top European clubs are also monitoring his progress. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make their move for him. They are unlikely to pay €100 million for the talented young winger, and they will hope to negotiate a reasonable deal for him.

They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and signing some of the best young talent across the world would be a wise decision.

Subiabre could fancy a move

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for the South American as well.

Liverpool have done well to groom talented young players, and the Argentine prodigy will look to fulfil his potential with them. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies regularly.

However, the winger must seek proper assurances from the English club before joining them. He should look to join a team where there is a clear plan for his development. He will need first-team opportunities to develop further.

Even though he might not be a regular starter for Liverpool right away, he could still be an important first-team player for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.