Liverpool should look to leverage Real Madrid’s interest in Alexis Mac Allister into a major transfer coup by engineering a stunning swap deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are preparing a January move for the World Cup winner.

Mac Allister has previously admitted his desire to play in La Liga, although insisting that he is happy at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly open to cashing in on Mac Allister for the right price as they want to sign an elite defensive midfielder.

Despite a record summer outlay, the midfield’s vulnerability has been exposed during the club’s recent slump.

Liverpool should use Alexis Mac Allister to sign Eduardo Camavinga

The pieces are falling in place for a potential swap deal next summer.

The 22-year-old French international, Camavinga, is viewed as a long-term target at Anfield and is exactly the powerful, ball-winning number six Arne Slot’s side has been lacking.

Camavinga, who has often found minutes limited by the sheer depth of Real Madrid’s star-studded midfield, is the perfect answer to Liverpool’s structural dilemma.

His defensive steel, combined with his exceptional ability to carry the ball and break lines, offers the complete package that could instantly resolve the Reds’ balance issues.

While Mac Allister is a superb operator, his primary role is often more advanced, leaving the backline exposed.

Leveraging Madrid’s genuine interest in the Argentine to secure Camavinga, a player valued highly across Europe, would represent an extraordinary piece of business.

It would allow Liverpool to address their most critical positional weakness with a player of elite calibre, while softening the blow of losing a first-team star. For both clubs, a Mac Allister-for-Camavinga swap could be the defining deal of the January window.

Inside the numbers: Camavinga vs. Mac Allister comparison

Mac Allister operates best as a deep-lying playmaker. His strength lies in distribution, passing accuracy, and creating chances from midfield.

However, his lower defensive volume and limited mobility in one-on-one situations means he often needs a true specialist beside him to handle the aggressive defensive duties, a player Liverpool currently lacks.

Metric Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) Pass Completion (%) ≈ 90.1% ≈ 82.7% Progressive Passes ≈ 5.07 ≈ 5.64 Tackles Won ≈ 2.91 ≈ 1.63 Interceptions ≈ 1.40 ≈ 0.89 Duels Won (Ground) ≈ 78.57% ≈ 55.22%

Camavinga vs. Mac Allister (2024-25 Metrics Per 90 Minutes)

Camavinga, on the other hand, is a defensive specialist defined by power, press-resistance, and elite recovery pace.

His defensive metrics consistently rank near the top percentile for midfielders in Europe. He offers the genuine engine room presence Liverpool have craved since the departure of Fabinho, providing the necessary insurance for the defensive line while simultaneously offering a unique, dynamic form of ball progression through carrying and dribbling.