Virgil van Dijk criticised for throwing teammate under the bus as Liverpool’s poor form continues

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has come under criticism for allegedly throwing a teammate under the bus as the Reds endure one of their worst runs of form in recent years.

Arne Slot’s side have now lost four consecutive Premier League games and won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions.

The early-season luck that saw them scrape late victories in their first five games has completely run out.

Liverpool currently sit eighth in the league table, with five wins and four defeats, leaving them 10 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool’s defensive struggles continue

Defence has been a major problem for Liverpool this season. While the centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate has remained unchanged, the full-back positions have seen heavy rotation.

Summer signing Milos Kerkez arrived from Bournemouth to replace Andrew Robertson on the left, while the right-back slot has been shared between Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley, and Jeremie Frimpong, none of whom have fully cemented the role.

The result has been a lack of defensive cohesion, with Liverpool’s full-backs often caught out of position, forcing Van Dijk and Konate to cover wide spaces and leaving the back line exposed.

Kerkez, in particular, has endured a difficult start to life at Anfield despite his promising performances at Bournemouth last season.

Van Dijk slammed for throwing Milos Kerkez under the bus

The Liverpool captain has been spotted showing visible frustration towards Kerkez on multiple occasions, often shouting instructions and gesturing angrily at the young Hungarian during matches.

According to ESPN pundit Craig Burley, Van Dijk’s approach is doing more harm than good. Speaking on ESPN, Burley said:

“You can maybe look at the full-backs beside them and Kerkez has definitely struggled, but I have mentioned several times that Van Dijk is not helping him as a captain.”.

“He is really throwing him under the bus a little bit with his gesticulating to him in front of the crowd. As a young player, it just drains your confidence. But there is no doubt himself and [Ibrahima] Konate have not played well.”

Data shows just how far Liverpool’s defence has declined this season

The eye-test criticism of Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool’s backline is now firmly supported by the underlying numbers, which reveal a dramatic and worrying drop-off in the club’s defensive solidity compared to previous campaigns.

Liverpool’s defensive metrics are currently among the worst in the Premier League’s top half, exposing just how far their standards have slipped this season.

Season Matches Played Goals Conceded Goals Conceded Per Game (GCPG) 2024/25 38 41 1.08 2025/26 (current) 9 14 1.56

Liverpool’s GCPG has risen by 44%, indicating a sharp defensive regression. The Reds have also gone four consecutive Premier League defeats without a clean sheet, their worst such run under a new manager in over a decade.

Expected Goals Against (xGA) exposes systemic flaws

The Expected Goals Against (xGA) data confirms that Liverpool’s problems go far beyond bad luck or individual mistakes. Their defensive structure is fundamentally weaker this season.

Liverpool’s xGA per game has climbed significantly. In a recent title-winning season, this number hovered around the 1.0 mark. This season, their xGA has consistently been above that number, indicating they are regularly allowing opponents to create higher-quality scoring opportunities.

The rotation and instability at the full-back positions, as mentioned, are reflected in their individual defensive contributions.

While Van Dijk remains an aerial powerhouse (winning a high percentage of aerial duels), a look at his Tackles and Blocks per 90 minutes shows he is being exposed more frequently.

Furthermore, his percentage rank for Tackles per 90 minutes is notably lower than in his peak seasons, suggesting the defensive line ahead of him is failing to screen the back four effectively.

Meanwhile, as far as Milos Kerkez is concerned, the stats reveal a player struggling to adjust to a highly demanding role.

His Pass Completion % is lower than his predecessor, and he is being dribbled past more often than the Liverpool average for a full-back, confirming his difficult start and why he is becoming a target for frustrated opposition attacks and, allegedly, his own captain.