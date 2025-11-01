Man United set sights on signing “top young player” from Premier League big six rivals

Ruben Amorim celebrates a Man United goal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing an ambitious move to sign an elite young talent from one of their major Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in midfield at the moment, and it seems one name on their list is Andrey Santos from their big six rivals Chelsea.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, though it’s not considered likely that Chelsea will sell a prospect like Santos to someone like Man Utd.

The Brazilian is highly regarded after an impressive loan spell at Strasbourg, and one imagines Chelsea will be keen to make more use of him soon.

Still, it’s also the case that he faces a lot of competition at Stamford Bridge, with the 21-year-old perhaps unlikely to get past Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo any time soon.

Andrey Santos to leave Chelsea for Manchester United?

Given Santos’ situation, it perhaps makes sense for United to keep him in mind as a potential option in the middle of the park.

Even if the Blues won’t want to sell to a rival, it’s possible that they’ll have to consider Santos’ situation as he surely won’t be content to sit on the bench for too much longer.

Santos has shown he’s good enough to be playing regularly at the highest level, and he could surely have a tremendous impact at Old Trafford.

Man United need a midfielder like Andrey Santos

United could do with bringing in a long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro in the near future, while Manuel Ugarte has not really been good enough, so could do with replacing.

There would be an obvious key role for Santos in Ruben Amorim’s side, and the same can’t be said of his situation at Chelsea.

Still, Pete O’Rourke previously told Football Insider: “I would be very surprised if Chelsea would even consider letting Andrey Santos go, especially to a Premier League rival in Man United.

“He’s a top young player, he’s very highly regarded within the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge.”