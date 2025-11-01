Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has struggled for opportunities at Old Trafford, and he is yet to start a single league game this season. He needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

With the World Cup next summer, he will want to play regularly at the club level to cement his place on the national team.

Joshua Zirkzee seeking an exit

According to Football Insider, the player is frustrated with his situation at the English club, and he is looking to move on. Clubs like Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in securing his signature during the January transfer window.

Pete O’Rourke claims: “I think it’s a case that Zirkzee is frustrated with his current role at Old Trafford. He finds himself well down the pecking order at Old Trafford with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo all ahead of him to play in the United front line. “Zirkzee probably is keen to be playing regularly as he wants to be in that Netherlands squad for the World Cup. “Villa are one of a number of clubs who have been linked with the former Bologna man, West Ham have been credited with an interest as well, but it does seem Manchester United are not rushing Zirkzee out the door.”

Man United to let Zirkzee move on?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to sanction his departure in January. They lack depth in the attacking unit. Keeping the Netherlands international until the end of the season would be ideal for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 24-year-old cannot continue to sit on the bench at Old Trafford every week. He needs to get back to playing more often. If Manchester United cannot provide him with the opportunity he needs, he should look to force an exit.