Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's win away to Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for Palmeiras, scoring 17 goals this season. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United if they manage to get the deal done. They could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and the Brazilian would be a solid acquisition.

Vitor Roque would be a future addition

Roque is highly rated, and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League striker. Manchester United could nurture him into a future star. Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with the striker as well.

Roque knows all about playing for elite clubs from his time at Barcelona. He was not able to showcase his true potential at the Spanish club, and he will be desperate to showcase his qualities in England now. As per Fichajes, Manchester United are lining up a £44 million move for him, and it remains to be seen whether Palmas are prepared to sanction his departure.

Man United could use Roque

Manchester United have an ambitious project, and they are looking to build a team capable of winning trophies regularly. Signing one of the best young talents in South America would be a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help the Brazilian improve as well.

The 20-year-old is expected to develop into a top-class player in future, and he could be tempted to take on a new challenge if Manchester United come forward with an official proposal. He will feel that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League after failing to make his mark in La Liga. The move to England could be a golden opportunity for him to prove his doubters wrong.

West Ham are eyeing up a move for Roque as well.