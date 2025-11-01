Man United want to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the German International midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The 24-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United view him as a “world-class playmaker”.

Man United switch attention towards Angelo Stiller

They wanted to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton initially, but the African is likely to cost around £100 million. Stiller will be a more reasonable acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal across the line.

Stiller will add defensive cover and physicality to the side. He will help protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for Stiller. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test himself at a higher level. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Stiller could fancy joining Man United

Even though they have not been fighting for major trophies, they have an ambitious project, and they could be fighting for silverware soon. The German international midfielder wants to be a part of their project if there is a concrete proposal in front of him.

The midfielder is a target for Real Madrid as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature. He is likely to cost in excess of €50 million. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.

The player has the quality used to justify the investment in future. He will look to adapt to English football quickly and make an instant impact.